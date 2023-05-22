BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– WVU Tech will be hosting the 2023 Camp STEM for high school students with a love for science, technology, engineering, and math.

According to WVU Tech’s website, Camp STEM is an overnight camp that allows high schools students further explore STEM careers through a variety of STEM classes and experiments. WVU Tech’s engineering, mathematics, sciences and forensic investigation professors will be spearheading the program, along with camp counselors who are made up of upper-class Tech students majoring in biology, chemistry, engineering, engineering technology or math.

“Campers will work with STEM faculty on fun activities, work in teams to complete engineering design projects and learn about college life. Industry partners work with students to show career paths and offer challenging problems for the students to solve. The goal is to foster passion in the STEM fields and examine different career paths. Plus, students find the fun and joy in meeting new people with similar interests,” Dr. Nathan Galinsky, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering

The camp is $600 for the week, which includes all meals, residence hall room, t-shirts, camp activities and field trips. The Raleigh County Board of Education has provided scholarships for Raleigh County public school students to attend for free. The camp will be from Sunday, June 25 to Friday, June 30, and applications and deposits are due by May 22, 2023 by 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the camp and scholarships should contact Dr. Nathan Galinsky at 304-929-1651 or email ngalinsk@mail.wvu.edu. And for information on registration can visit WVU Tech Camps at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.