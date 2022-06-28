CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Family Assistance is now accepting School Clothing Allowance applications starting from July 1, 2022 until the end of July on the 31st for children enrolled in West Virginia schools who are eligible for this opportunity.

$200 will be awarded to each eligible child and can be used towards school clothing or piece goods for families who can sew clothing.

The following groups are eligible for School Clothing Allowance benefits:

Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance

Parents or guardians of children in foster care

Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level

Families who received this Clothing Allowance in 2021 and still have Medicaid should be receiving an application in the mail by late June.

Based on the following income limits, others may be eligible for the School Clothing Allowance benefits (verification of income must be included with the application):

Number of Persons in Household Income Limit 1 $1,396 2 $1,888 3 $2,379 4 $2,871 5 $3,363 6 $3,855 7 $4,347 8 $4,839 9 $5,331 10 $5,823

for more information, families can apply online www.wvpath.org. They can also request a paper application be mailed by contacting their local DHHR office, or they can call 1-877-716-1212.

There are no exceptions and applications must be received by July 31, 2022.