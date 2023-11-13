ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The results from Concord University’s West Virginia Science Bowl preliminary high school competition are in.

The competition, held on November 4, 2023, was the first in-person Science Bowl at Concord University since 2019. The event decided which high school teams from the 12-county Regional Education Services Agencies (RESA) regions 1 and 4 would be able to continue to the state competition scheduled for February 3, 2024.

Courtesy: Concord University

RESA 1 counties include Mercer, Monroe, McDowell, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming, and RESA 4 counties include Fayette, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Braxton, Nicholas, and Webster. Attendees included seven teams from five regional high schools, family members, Concord volunteers, and teachers/coaches. Competing teams included Bluefield, Princeton, PikeView, Woodrow Wilson, and Oak Hill.

Usually, the top three teams from each RESA qualify for the state competition with an additional team as an alternate. RESA 4 only had two competing teams, so the third spot for state was filled by a team from RESA 1.

The top four overall winning teams for the competition are:

1st place- Oak Hill team 1

2nd place- Bluefield

3rd place- PikeView team 1

4th place- PikeView team 2

RESA 1 teams that qualified for the state competition are:

1st place- Bluefield

2nd place- PikeView team 1

3rd place- PikeView team 2

5th place (alternate)- Princeton

RESA 4 teams that qualified for the state competition are:

1st place- Oak Hill team 1

2nd place- Oak Hill team 2

4th place- Woodrow Wilson (RESA 1)

The West Virginia Regional Science Bowl is associated with the National Science Bowl that is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. The Science Bowl is a tournament-style academic competition that tests students’ knowledge in multiple areas of math and science.