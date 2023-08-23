ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Concord University is getting more students than expected, with the hopes of helping the university grow.

There are multiple reasons behind this change. Things like the addition of new programs and the recent closure of Alderson Broaddus University could also be factors.

The increase in enrollment is also increasing class sizes, allowing the faculty to educate more and more students, and many members of the faculty and staff believe the university is returning to its pre-pandemic state.

Associate Professor of Education, Dr. Michael Bean talked about what this increase could mean for the future of Concord.

“I think it’s going to continue to grow, flourish, and blossom. But people want to be here, not just our students but our faculty, staff, and they love it here.” Dr. Michael Bean, Associate Professor of Education at Concord University

With enrollment rising and the potential of more students to come, things are looking bright for the Campus Beautiful.