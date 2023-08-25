ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Starting this fall, Concord University is offering a new Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity.

The curriculum is made to help students understand the core parts of cybersecurity such as, effective program management; prevention and detection of cybersecurity events; defensive architectures; managing responses and mitigations; and designing information systems securely. The new program will prepare students for many available careers like Cybersecurity Analyst, Security Engineer, Security Consultant, Penetration Tester, and Security Operations Center Analyst.

This is an innovative, in-demand program. We’re proud and excited to bring it to Southern West Virginia. There has been a growing demand for this from both students, government officials, and the industry. Our caring and dedicated faculty look forward to launching students into new careers for years to come. Lonnie Bowe | Assistant Director of Computer Science

Available jobs in cybersecurity offered by employers in West Virginia like Deloitte, Booz Allen Hamilton, Leidos, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, Accenture, the United Health Group, Lockheed Martin, Navarro Research and Engineering, the FBI in Clarksburg, and the state and local government.

Other places also need cybersecurity workers such as the banking industry, hospitals, and higher education institutions. Remote jobs are not rare with cybersecurity and it would let workers with high salaries stay in the area.

The addition of the Cybersecurity program at Concord would add onto the existing strengths of their Computer Science program that has gotten students into a variety of companies some of which include NASA, the FBI, Google, Lockheed Martin, Red Hat, Intel, and Capitol One.

There are multiple courses that are in-demand that the program offers that other state institutions do not have including Reverse Engineering, Secure Coding, and Cybersecurity Program Management. There will also be a year-long major specific capstone project that the students will participate in.

Professional organizations like the National Security Agency and the Association for Computing Machinery helped by giving recommendations to design the degree. The program will have close interactions between students and instructors, students and peers, and instruction by full-time faculty.

Students that are a part of the program will be prepared to be life-long learners that will be able to fit in with the swift changes in the industry. Not only will students be exposed to up-to-date technology, career development and people skills are a part of the courses so that students have ways to find and apply to jobs, be successful in interviews, and advance in the workplace.

For more information, please contact Lonnie Bowe at 304-384-5387 or lbowe@concord.edu.