MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Concord University held its annual FAFSA workshop on Sunday, November 13, 2022

Both current and future students or their parents got the chance to get help as they fill out and complete their FAFSA forms.

One employee at Concord explained the importance the FAFSA has for many students.

“A lot of times, our students don’t feel like they can’t afford college,” said Kristen O’Sullivan, director of student support services. “While there are wonderful programs that are in place to be to help students to be able to find the funding for college and a lot of our students can receive Pell Grant money that they never have to pay back and that’s a wonderful thing but you have to have completed your FAFSA for that. You also have to have completed your FAFSA to be able to get federally subsidized loans to be able to go to school.”

Students who went to the workshop could also apply for the Bonner Scholarship, a scholarship that focuses on community service. Concord is the only college in West Virginia to have such a scholarship.