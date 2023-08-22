ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University’s theatre re-opening will be held August 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Center.

This event is open to the public, but anyone interested in attending should RSVP at advancement@concord.edu or 304-384-6311. The event, given the name “Intermission” officially ends Phase 1 of the fundraising effort to update the facility that was built in 1969. The seats have been in the theatre since it was originally built, and this is the first upgrade to the Main Theatre.

For more than 50 years and seating around 782 people, these seats have suffered a fair amount of wear and tear serving the Concord community. With areas of the theatre in need of repair and/or outdated, the Concord University Foundation started a fundraising effort to upgrade parts of the theatre.

Phase 1 of the project started with “A Seat for U” campaign, where people could buy a theatre seat, which came with engraved name plates, and create a legacy for the donor in a very popular place on campus.

Thanks to the generous donors of Concord University, we were able to raise funds to not only

replace the seating, but to also take the project further by making upgrades to carpeting, sound

and stage areas. We are excited to begin ‘Act Two’ of the upgrades to the theatre soon. Sarah Turner | Vice President of Advancement

Act Two of the upgrades will include upgrades to other original parts of the theatre, including technical and stage support, lighting, and new seating for the H.C. Paul Theatre.

The Main Theatre is visited by thousands of students, alumni, staff, and many others from the surrounding communities, and has been home to many performances through the years.