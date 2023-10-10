ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Each year, Concord University works with local sponsors on the Dictionary Project, and this year’s host school is Mercer Elementary.

Concord University and local sponsors that include Princeton Rotary Club, Bluefield Rotary Club, and the New River Community and Technical College participate each year in the Dictionary Project that gives dictionaries to all third-grade students in Mercer County.

Mercer Elementary was selected to be the host school this year for the celebration, and students will attend an assembly and hear an address by Dr. Kendra Boggess, the President of Concord University. The event will be at Mercer Elementary on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

I’m very happy to participate in an event that puts a spotlight on the importance of education and supports our younger generation in their formative years. This certainly fits within standards of excellence we strive for at Concord University. Dr. Kendra Boggess | Concord University President

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, the Dictionary Project’s goal is to provide each student in the United States with a dictionary, with the help of local volunteers and sponsors. They aim to help improve students’ communication skills and do as much as they can with their education. The Dictionary Project helps increase worldwide literacy beyond the United States with the help of sponsors.