ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — With the help of the Center for Academic and Career Development and Bonner Scholars, freshman students at Concord University are participating in Service Saturdays in September as a part of University 100, a course that helps students with the transition to college.

As a part of Service Saturdays in September, the freshman students will get to choose a community service project to participate in. These projects range from charity work for organizations that support the Town of Athens, international efforts that support world hunger, and making dog leashes for the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

What sets Concord apart from other universities with similar initiatives is that our students are participating in wide-ranging community engagement at the start of their academic journey as part of their curriculum. It demonstrates Concord’s continuing support for the communities we serve both near and far. We could not be prouder of the positive impacts our students are already having. Jacob Abrams | Chief Organizational Development and Success Officer

The Corella and Bertram F. Bonner Foundation in Princeton, NJ supports and funds the Service Saturdays in September program. The Bonner Foundation recognized Concord University and their commitment to outreach in 1991, and gave funds to the university to help support the Bonner Scholarship program which gives up to 80 students per year financial scholarships. Those who receive the scholarship help support their communities in various ways, including personal development activities and service work.