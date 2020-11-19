Two McDowell County Schools identify a positive COVID-19 case at each

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020: Administrators with McDowell County Schools confirm another positive COVID-19 case in the school system. This positive case comes from an individual with Iaeger Elementary School.

After conducting contact tracing, it was determined by the McDowell County Health Department that the Iaeger Elementary School campus will remain open to students and staff.

A deep cleaning of the entire school is underway.

The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from transmissions within the school.

Due to HIPAA guidelines, no further information will be released about this case.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020: The McDowell County Health Department and McDowell County school administrators announced they have confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Sandy River Middle School. As a result, the campus of the school will be closed for students until Nov. 27, 2020.

Contact tracing and investigations are under way. The campus of the school is being closed due to the number of staff quarantined as a result. School administrators said there are not enough substitutes to ensure safe in-person instruction can take place.

Staff members who are not quarantined will report to work on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Remote learning will take place for all students. Teachers will hold live sessions and post assignments using Schoology. Meals will be provided for students.

The case is believed to be the result of community events and not from transmission within the school. Everyone is encouraged to follow health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the WV Department of Education (WVDE). This includes wearing masks, social distancing and following cleaning protocols, including washing hands regularly.