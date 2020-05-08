Fairmont State offers virtual commencement this weekend

FAIRMONT, WV (AP) — Fairmont State University’s Class of 2020 will have a virtual commencement this weekend, with in-person ceremonies tentatively set for Aug. 8.

University President Mirta Martin will give a welcome address, and students were invited to record a message or photo and message to be included in the ceremony. The university says in a news release that the virtual ceremony can be viewed at fairmont.stageclip.com beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

A virtual nursing pinning ceremony and virtual senior award celebration are planned for Wednesday.

