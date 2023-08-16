OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– School starts back soon, meaning teachers are finishing up final preparations before their first day back.

Teachers from New River Intermediate School are putting the final touches on lesson plans and decorating before class starts on Thursday, August 17, 2023. With the first day of classes just being a day away, most teachers are either putting books on shelves or cleaning desks.

Danielle Harris, a 5th grade math teacher at New River Intermediate School, stated she’s just straightening her classroom and ready to meet her new students.