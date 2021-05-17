Greenbrier County teacher named Environmental Teacher of the Year

CHARLESTON, WV – A teacher in Greenbrier County was named as one of the “Environmental Teachers of the Year” by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP).

The WVDEP made the announcement via press release on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Sarah Hann, a teacher at White Sulphur Springs Elementary, recognized a need for a recycling program at her school in 2016. According to the press release, she started a program with recycling bins made from cardboard boxes. She then asked two fifth-grade students to help, and Hann drove materials the school collected to a recycling center herself.



Hann was then able to reach an agreement with Lewisburg’s Greenworks Recycling, which hauls away the school’s recyclables. Now, paper, cardboard, aluminum cans and plastic are being recycled at White Sulphur Springs Elementary.



“Although we are a humble, little recycling program, it is still worthwhile,” Hann said. “Small gestures of intention and responsibility for our actions can lead to larger gestures, just as small, elementary students eventually become the adults making those larger gestures of ‘good’ for our state and our planet.”



Hann will receive a $500 personal award and a $1,000 award to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education in the classroom.