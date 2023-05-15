BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A new school is breaking ground. Mercer County Board of Education Members were present with shovels in hand to start the long-awaited Timberland Elementary School. Governor Jim Justice even attended the groundbreaking with Baby Dog.

Timberland Elementary School is close to being reality for the hard working men and women who are teaming up to start construction. The new Bluewell-Brushfork Elementary School Planning Team consists of over sixty members.

The staff includes service personnel, teachers, administrators, architects, and SBA staff.

Multiple teams were responsible for the work going into the school. DCI Contractors will be the team building the elementary school.

Amy Rickman, the Principal of Brushfork Elementary, says the school is a longtime coming and that both teachers and students are excited.

“This has been a long time in the making. It is very exciting to see everything come together and all of our hard work be seen,” said Rickman.

The school is set to hold around 350 students and the doors are set to open in the Fall of 2025.

Sarah Grose, the Principal of Bluewell Elementary, says that with the school being located so close to the Mercer County Airport, she hopes the school will incorporate some curriculum around airplanes.

“The last time I heard they were hoping to input something around the Mercer County Airport, since we are so close to it. So that will be pretty exciting,” said Grose.

A gymnasium will also be a part of the school, complete with bleachers. The entire school will have more than 50,000 square feet.