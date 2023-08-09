TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) — Talcott Elementary School is getting an updated gymnasium after several years of it being closed.

Talcott Elementary School’s gymnasium was constructed in the 1930’s and is now getting some upgrades. Some of the upgrades include a state area, a new floor, and a concession area.

Superintendent of Summers County Schools, David Warvel, says the gymnasium has been shut down for several years.

“Well, one thing we were able to do is take a 1936 gym and renovate it. It’s been shut down for a few years, when I say a few years over a decade. And we were able to use COVID money to renovate that project.” David Warvel, Superintendent of Summers County Schools.

The gymnasium is estimated to be completed between August and September, 2023.