ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — High school students are ready to compete in Concord University’s 30th annual Concord Business Challenge.

The Business Challenge will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, starting at 9:00 a.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Building, and students will go to different parts of the campus for the challenge exams.

The business challenge is made to give junior and senior high school students from West Virginia and Virginia a chance to test their business knowledge by competing in various business related academic competitions such as finance, computer applications, management, accounting, marketing, business math, business communications, hospitality, and economics.

We are excited to bring high school juniors and seniors on campus. Students get a taste of the college experience while having the opportunity to showcase their business knowledge and skill and a chance for scholarships. We look forward to this event each year. Amanda Sauchuck | Department of Business Chair

There will be an awards ceremony starting at noon where students will be recognized for their performance in the challenge exams. Overall winners will be announced, as well as 12 scholarships will be awarded ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. The top two students will qualify for a scholarship up to $4,000 awarded over eight semesters. The awards will be given by the Admissions Office.

Scholarship winners will need to meet the University’s admissions criteria for entering freshman.