BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — There will be twelve teams competing for the championship this year at Bluefield State University’s Humanities Challenge.

On October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., twelve teams will compete in the Harris-Jefferson Student Center on Bluefield State University’s campus for the championship.

We are excited about the growing interest in the humanities at the high school and college levels. This year’s field of high school student teams will experience the excitement of participating in a competitive event, and they have already gained a deepening appreciation for the humanities as they prepare for the Humanities Challenge. Dr. Bonnie Reese | BSU Professor of Communications

Members of the Richlands High School Humanities Challenge team are pictured moments after they won the 2019 Humanities Challenge at Bluefield State. RHS coach Sheila Ingram (left) and Dr. Sudhakar Jamkhandi (right) are also pictured with the Richlands High team during the trophy presentation after the event.

The Bluefield State University Humanities Department created the Humanities Challenge as a way to encourage the study and cultivation of literature, writing, music, language, and the fine arts from around the world.