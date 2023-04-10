LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) — James Monroe High School’s Student Government Association will be hosting its fourth annual James Monroe Day.

James Monroe Day will take place on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Previous highlights of James Monroe Day included a variety of community-oriented themes such as:

A display of the Monroe County Courthouse Bell, cast in 1818 when James Monroe was President of the United States

A display from Sprouting Farms with equipment, products, and ideas for local food production and marketing

A display from the Monroe County Historical Society with living historians, maps, and publications regarding our community’s rich and varied history

Local veteran’s organizations – the American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America

“Senator Jennings Randolph,” sponsor of the 26th Amendment that lowered to voting age to 18 as portrayed by Mr. Lee Dean of the WV Secretary of State’s office.

“President James Monroe” on his trusty horse as portrayed by JMHS’s Dr. Scott Womack and his horse, Red.

One-act plays about James Monroe written and performed by JMHS students

Military recruiters

James Monroe High School will also use this year’s James Monroe Day to honor students who have committed to serving our country as members of the U.S. Armed Forces. There will also be time to honor the Senior Class for earning the Jennings Randolph Award, and their milestone of getting the entire class registered to vote. Both events will include a ceremony of recognition with key note guest speakers.

If your group would like to participate, contact the SGA advisor, Dr. Scott Womack, through email at swomack@k12.wv.us, phone at (304)-753-5182, or on Facebook messenger.