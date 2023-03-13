LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) — James Monroe High School Seniors Braydie Carr and Luke Jackson recently earned a major accomplishment. The two were recognized as Honorary Secretaries of State for their efforts in registering 100% of the eligible members of the Senior Class to vote.

This qualified the high school for the Jennings Randolph Award. This award was named for the U.S. Senator from West Virginia who worked hard to lower the voting age to 18. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner spoke with the students and accompanied them to announce that they were recognized at the request of Senate President Craig Blair (R- Berkeley, 15) and Senators Jack Woodrum (R- Summers, 10) and Vince Deeds (R- Greenbrier, 10).

Failing to take the next step after registering to vote denies the community, state, and country the voices it needs to accurately reflect the population. Voter participation in the community was only 49% in the 2022 mid-term elections. Now it has increased due to the actions of these high school seniors.