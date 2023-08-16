MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Meadow Bridge High School began construction just before the COVID-19 Pandemic and is now ready to fill the classrooms with students.

However, there is still much to be done before the school is fully completed with a new section being added in the next couple of years. The portion of the school that is still under construction is designed to become the new elementary wing for pre-K to 5th grade students.

The Director of Operations for Fayette County Schools, Tim Payton, stated though the school is ready for students, there is still more work to be done.

“We’re kind of doing some little finishing touches today, putting in some paper towel holders and some things like that. We do have another whole half of the school to construct, and that will probably take us about another year and a half to do.” Tim Payton, Director of Operations for Fayette County Schools

