ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A ‘Meet and Greet’ event introducing Concord University’s newest department will be hosted by Concord’s Nursing Department.

The ‘Meet and Greet’ will be on Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Alexander Fine Arts Center, and the facility tour will start at 1:00 p.m. There will be refreshments, and the event will give students a chance to meet potential employers.

All Concord University students will be able to learn about the Nursing curriculum, meet the Nursing faculty and staff, and also meet potential medical field employers. Representatives from the Charleston Area Medical Center, United States Air Force Nursing Recruiters, Beckley VA Medical Center, Fresenius Kidney Care, and the Raleigh General Hospital will be at the event, and some like Atrium Health will be available virtually.

Contact Michele Holt, Department Chair and Director of Nursing, by email at mholt@concord.edu or by phone 304-384-5108 if you have any questions about the event or the Nursing program.