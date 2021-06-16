Mercer County Board of Education officially selects new superintendent

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Education officially selected its new superintendent.

Board members voted to choose Edward Toman as the new superintendent. He is coming to Mercer County with 30 years of public school experience, from teaching and coaching to administration. He also served as superintendent in four West Virginia counties — Wetzel, Ritchie, Gilmer and Wirt — throughout his career.

Toman, a Glenville State graduate, received a master’s degree in Administrational Leadership from West Virginia University in 1997 and a Superintendent’s Certificate from Marshall University in 2001.

Toman is replacing Dr. Deborah Akers, who retired after serving 27 years as Mercer County Schools Superintendent. He begins his new position July 1st.