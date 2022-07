PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — School in Mercer County will be back in session soon, but before students go back, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the second half of their summer prepping and learning.

The 2022 schedule is as followed:

Mountain Valley: 9:30 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. or 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. (stationary location)

July 18-21: Music and Movement

July 25-28: STEM/Math/Technology

August 1-4: Art/Drama/Writing

July 18-21, 2022 9:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. or 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Bluefield City Park: Yakkity-Yak Playground Area

July 18: Art/Drama/Writing (Bus A)

July 19: STEM/Math/Technology (Bus B)

July 20: Art/Drama/Writing (Bus A)

July 21: STEM/Math/Technology (Bus B)

Glenwood Park: next to the Putt-Putt course

July 18: STEM/Math/Technology (Bus B)

July 19: Art/Drama/Writing (Bus A)

July 20: STEM/Math/Technology (Bus B)

July 21: Art/Drama/ Writing (Bus A)

July 25-28, 2022 9:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. or 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Bluefield City Park: Yakkity-Yak Playground Area

July 25: Art/Drama/Writing (Bus A)

July 26: Music/Movement (Bus B)

July 27: Art/Drama/Writing (Bus A)

July 28: Music/Movement (Bus B)

Glenwood Park: next to the Putt-Putt course

July 25: Music/Movement (Bus B)

July 26: Art/Drama/Writing (Bus A)

July 27: Music/Movement (Bus B)

July 28: Art/Drama/ Writing (Bus A)

August 1-4, 2022 9:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. or 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Bluefield City Park: Yakkity-Yak Playground Area

August 1: STEM/Math/Technology (Bus A)

August 2: Music/Movement (Bus B)

August 3: STEM/Math/Technology (Bus A)

August 4: Music/Movement (Bus B)

Glenwood Park: next to the Putt-Putt course

August 1: Music/Movement (Bus B)

August 2: STEM/Math/Technology (Bus A)

August 3: Music/Movement (Bus B)

August 4: STEM/Math/Technology (Bus A)