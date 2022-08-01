PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — All current Mercer County students, homeschooled students, private school students, and families that are new to Mercer County are all invited to attend a meeting about the virtual schooling options for the 2022-2023 school year.

This meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the

Seminar Center of the Mercer County Technical Education Center.

From Monday, August 15, 2022 through Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the applications for Virtual Education will be accepted for enrollment review. Proximity Learning will be the program used for this upcoming school year for Mercer County, which was the same program that was used for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Proximity Learning offers live instruction 5 days a week. It is mandatory for students

to log into courses and participate daily.

Applications have to be turned in at the school where you are currently enrolled.

Students must meet the following criteria in order to apply:

Be enrolled in Mercer County Schools – grades K through 12

Parent must apply for the virtual program

Student must have access to consistent, daily internet service

Student has not been retained due to failure of virtual coursework

Student has not been returned to in-person instruction due to lack of progress

Student cannot have fallen behind the 9th grade cohort while participating in a virtual program

Student must have a recommended change of placement from the student

Assistance Team, 504 Committee, Individualized Education Plan Team, or English Learner Committee

For more information about the virtual meetings and curriculum for the year, please contact Amy Harrison, Data and Information Specialist for Mercer County Schools at (304) 487-1551 Ext. 1294