HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Construction for the new Hinton Middle School is currently underway and is attached to Hinton High School.

The new Hinton Middle School is currently under construction and will be an extension of the high school. Officials with Summers County Schools say the construction project is halfway completed and is expected to be ready for students next year.

David Warvel, Superintendent at Summers County Schools, stated they secured the funding from the School Building Authority.

“We were able to secure money from the School Building Authority, which is also known as the SBA, and we have around $12 million to add onto the high school building and have a middle school addition with 6th, 7th and 8th grade. So, that should be completed a year from now. We’re pretty excited about this.” David Warvel, Summers County Schools Superintendent

It is also said that the new school will contain larger classrooms and a large STEM lab for students. David Warvel, Superintendent at Summers County Schools, says this gives the students a more modern school.