MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A beloved bus driver in Monroe County completed his final school bus route.

His last drive was on June 1, 2023. Alan Spangler got the nickname ‘Poor Al’ from a friend he played cards with.

The name stuck among all the students he drove. Spangler worked as a school bus driver in Monroe County for the past forty-four years. He was greeted for his last day driving this morning by a celebration of cheering students and staff. ‘Poor Al’ said he’s seen generations of students come and go, and in some cases return again.