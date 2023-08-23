BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Recently, New River Community and Technical College collaborated with Friday Night Medical Time Out to ensure safety measures for local high school athletes.

An event was held at Shady Spring High School on Monday, August 21, 2023, where a session on the life-saving Medical Time Out program was carried out. This program explained to students, parents, and staff about what to do when an injury occurs during a sporting event.

The event was a partnership between the Kyle Group and New River CTC that teaches participants about how to handle sports related injuries.

Dr. Jim Kyle, an authority in sports medicine and an ER physician with over 30 years of experience, has formulated an approach for this life-saving event. They will be using high grade medical mannequins to teach the people participating life saving skills that could potential save an athlete’s life.

This program originated a decade ago in southern West Virginia and was founded by Barbara E. Kyle, President of the Kyle Group, and her husband Dr. Jim Kyle. This program’s goal is to give awareness to high standards of safety for local high school athletes.

Below is their plan on how to ensure these high medical safety measures:

All personnel, which includes EMS experts, coaches, trainers, and physicians have a 30 minute meeting before a sporting event starts.

A 5 minute meeting is followed shortly after, in which Friday Night Medical Time Out goes over a checklist before a game.

This plan is set this way so there is no confusion or mistakes on what to do in the event of an medical emergency. Barbara Kyle has a mission to help communities all around the Mountain State who will potentially need this program to save lives and prevent injuries.

For more information, please visit http://www.kylegroup.com.