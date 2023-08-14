ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Concord University’s new Nursing Department has reached its one year mark.

Concord University’s Department of Nursing is still a new program with it only being established just last year. With the program being as new as it is, most students who signed up were doing pre-requisite classes last year, making this coming up semester the first semester of nursing classes.

The University’s Director of Nursing, Michele Holt, says she’s excited to see more students come join the program.

“We are so excited. We are excited get started, excited to have the students here in the seats. You know, a lot of what they were doing over the past year was pre-requisites, doing their general education courses and things. So, we are so excited to have them finally in seats.” Dr. Michele Holt, Concord University’s Director of Nursing

Though the Nursing Department is currently set up in the Alexander Fine Arts Center, department heads are hoping to get them moved into Wooddell Hall in the future.