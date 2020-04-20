Promise Scholarship webinar to be offered for parents and students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – High School Seniors are dealing with a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the next step in their academic careers.

Many fought hard for the last four years to get good grades and hopefully qualify for scholarships, awards, or grants that can help them with the financial side of a college education.

To help, the West Virginia Department of Education is hosting a live webinar Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. for students and parents who have questions about changes to the Promise Scholarship.

Local guidance counselors encourage parents to join the live webinar, which will be offered on Zoom, to learn more about how COVID-19 has changed things this year.

“It’ll be updates on the Promise Scholarship, they’re going to be talking about the changes that come with the cancellation of tests and qualifications and for getting awards, qualifying for awards,” said Chuck Fuller, from Woodrow Wilson High School.

With national ACT and SAT testing currently postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students will now be able to qualify for PROMISE for the fall semester by taking an ACT or SAT test by the end of October 2020.

In addition, students will be able to use scores from residual tests, which are the same as the national ACT but administered, scored, and accepted by West Virginia colleges.

The webinar will led by Brian Weingart from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

To join the webinar, you can follow this Zoom link. The Meeting ID is: 922 8977 8094