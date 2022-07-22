CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced 10 finalists, one of whom is a Raleigh County native, for the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Finalists were selected among the Teachers of the Year from each school district. Recognizing these teachers is done in order to bring honor to the profession, energize students, enhance community respect for learning, and revitalize teachers across the state.

Cameron Shannon, the Raleigh County Teacher of the Year, is a physical education teacher at Crescent Elementary School in Beckley, West Virginia. Shannon holds a Bachelor of Science in Physical and Health Education from Concord University, and he has taught for four years. Shannon’s goals at Crescent Elementary extend beyond teaching health and physical education to include building positive relationships with students, teaching them valuable life lessons, and emphasizing the importance of having high-quality character, both inside and outside of school.

He believes the power of a teacher goes beyond the classroom, and his practice revolves around making sure students become well-rounded people. He is eager to continue impacting and being impacted by students for the rest of his career as an educator.

“Teachers have an incredible, long-lasting impact on students. These ten finalists represent the very best in West Virginia. I am proud that they are serving our students and developing the next generation of leaders.” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch

This year’s finalists represent elementary, middle, and high school educators from all regions of the state and include:

Sarah Bailey Buffalo Middle School Wayne County Lisa Bryant Point Pleasant Primary School Mason County Charity Marstiller Jefferson High School Jefferson County Amber Nichols Eastwood Elementary School Monongalia County David Patrick DuPont Middle School Kanawha County Angel Reed Fairplain Elementary School Jackson County Shawna Safreed Bridge Street Middle School Ohio County Cameron Shannon Crescent Elementary School Raleigh County Tanya Stewart Gilmer County Elementary School Gilmer County Shari Tonkery Lumberport Elementary School Harrison County

West Virginia’s Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year will be announced on September 13, 2022, during a ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston