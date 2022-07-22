CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced 10 finalists, one of whom is a Raleigh County native, for the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Finalists were selected among the Teachers of the Year from each school district. Recognizing these teachers is done in order to bring honor to the profession, energize students, enhance community respect for learning, and revitalize teachers across the state.

Cameron Shannon, the Raleigh County Teacher of the Year, is a physical education teacher at Crescent Elementary School in Beckley, West Virginia. Shannon holds a Bachelor of Science in Physical and Health Education from Concord University, and he has taught for four years. Shannon’s goals at Crescent Elementary extend beyond teaching health and physical education to include building positive relationships with students, teaching them valuable life lessons, and emphasizing the importance of having high-quality character, both inside and outside of school.

He believes the power of a teacher goes beyond the classroom, and his practice revolves around making sure students become well-rounded people. He is eager to continue impacting and being impacted by students for the rest of his career as an educator. 

“Teachers have an incredible, long-lasting impact on students. These ten finalists represent the very best in West Virginia. I am proud that they are serving our students and developing the next generation of leaders.”

State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch

This year’s finalists represent elementary, middle, and high school educators from all regions of the state and include: 

Sarah BaileyBuffalo Middle SchoolWayne County
Lisa BryantPoint Pleasant Primary SchoolMason County
Charity MarstillerJefferson High SchoolJefferson County
Amber NicholsEastwood Elementary SchoolMonongalia County
David PatrickDuPont Middle SchoolKanawha County
Angel ReedFairplain Elementary SchoolJackson County
Shawna SafreedBridge Street Middle SchoolOhio County
Cameron ShannonCrescent Elementary SchoolRaleigh County
Tanya StewartGilmer County Elementary SchoolGilmer County
Shari TonkeryLumberport Elementary SchoolHarrison County

West Virginia’s Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year will be announced on September 13, 2022, during a ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston