BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An instrumental leader for Raleigh County schools is set to retire.

David Price, the nine-year Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, is officially retiring after the 2023 school year.

A luncheon was held Wednesday, May 17, 2023 to mark his last school year in the position.

Price had already served as a teacher, assistant principal and a high school sports coach when he came to Raleigh County Schools from Boone County, stepping up to lead Raleigh County Schools as superintendent in 2014. He said he remembers all that time fondly.

“Oh, I remember the day I walked into my first classroom. It’s been a blur, I mean I’ve been blessed for forty years working with great people, great administrators, learning from all of them and even having great families too,” said Price.

Price is being succeeded by his Assistant Superintendent, Serena Starcher, who has worked with him for almost his entire time in the position.