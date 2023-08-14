ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Class is back in session at Concord University, welcoming both old faces and new.

The first day of classes is Monday, August 14, 2023, for Concord University. It’s both an exciting and nervous time for the students, especially for the freshmen and seniors. For the seniors, this is the beginning of the end of their time as students, while for the freshmen this is the first time, they’re walking into a college classroom.

First day nerves are not just for the students but for faculty as well. Dr. Michelle Gompf, the Chair of the Humanities Department, says she’s excited but also nervous to meet her new students.