ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — After three years of online competitions, in-person Science Bowl competitions have returned to the Mountain State.

A 12-county preliminary competition will be hosted by Concord University on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The competition will decide which high school teams continue to the state competition that is scheduled for February 3, 2024.

The high school student teams will be from counties in the former West Virginia

Regional Education Services Agencies 1 and 4 areas. RESA 1 counties include Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming. RESA 4 counties include Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Fayette, and Nicholas. Around 100 students, teachers, and family members are expected to be at the competition, with approximately 30 Concord volunteers to help the event run smoothly.

Check-in will be 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on November 4, 2023 in the main lobby of the Student Center building on Concord University’s main campus in Athens, West Virginia. The welcome ceremony and orientation will be in the Ballroom of the Student Center from 1:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., and the competition will start at 1:30 p.m. in the Science building.

There will also be other activities available the same day as the Science Bowl including a Fall Open House from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with campus tours and chances to answer questions about student life, financial aid, academics, and more. Information about the open house and advance registration can be found here. Concord University’s Raspberry Shake seismograph and Augmented Reality Sandbox will be open all day in the Science building.

The West Virginia Regional Science Bowl is affiliated with the National Science Bowl, that is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. The Science Bowl is a tournament-style academic competition that tests student’ knowledge in various areas of math and science.

Including Concord, there are five locations across West Virginia that will host preliminary competitions in November and December. For Concord’s competition, the top three teams in each RESA area competition can continue to state and potentially national competitions. The state level competition is scheduled for February 3, 2024 in Morgantown, West Virginia. Information about the West Virginia Science Bowl can be found here.

Additional information about the Concord competition on November 4, 2023 can be found here or by contacting Dr. Stephen Kuehn by email at sckuehn@concord.edu or by phone 304-384-6322.

Coaches and teams will need to pre-register online here by October 27, 2023, if possible.