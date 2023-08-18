BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– For more than two years Stratton Elementary School was under construction, but now the school is finally ready.

The completion was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 18,2023, at 11 a.m. From the Raleigh County Board of Education to Governor Jim Justice himself, many came to see the new school.

“We had a lot of conversations on how we can got to the SBA, how we can do this and that, and make this become a reality. And we pulled off with the help of a lot of others. So, everybody pulled the rope together. It’s a great day for this community, a great day for Beckley, and a great day for West Virginia.” Jim Justice, West Virginia Governor (R)

The Superintendent of the Raleigh County Board of Education, Dr. Serena Starcher, says she is proud of the finished product and believes this new school rivals others throughout the state.

“I will say, I truly believe this is one of the best, if not the best, elementary school facilities in the state of West Virginia. When Raleigh County Schools build a new building, Raleigh County Schools does it right.” Dr. Serena Starcher, Superintendent of Raleigh County Board of Education

With the ribbon cut and the school ready for students to head to class, Stratton Elementary is now looking forward to the future.