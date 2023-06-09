CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Education will be recognizing this year’s Knights of the Golden Horeshoe in three separate ceremonies coming soon.

According to the WV Department of Education, the ceremony will be on June 13, 2023, located at the WV Culture Center. There will be three separated ceremonies honoring students from all counties, consisting of 226 eighth graders from public, charter, and schools for the deaf and blind.

Ceremonies:

9 a.m. – Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Putnam, Roane, Wayne, and Wirt. 11 a.m. – Gilmer, Greenbrier, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pleasants, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Summers, Tyler, Upshur, Webster, Wetzel, Wood, Wyoming, and West Virginia Public Charter Schools. 1:30 p.m. – Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Taylor, Tucker, and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

For more information and for a complete list of the inductees, visit the WVDE website.