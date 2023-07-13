COAL CITY, WV (WVNS)– Coal City Elementary School is the location of the fun and educational Coal City Summer Camp.

The camp started on Monday, July 10, 2023, and will last until Thursday, July 20, 2023. As a way to educate children K-5 about the Mountain State, the Coal City Summer Camp also strives to help prevent children from forgetting all they learned before the summer.

Though the majority of the children that are participating in the camp are from Coal City Elementary School, there are a few that came from other surrounding schools.