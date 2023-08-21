CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Human Resources’ Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) and the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) are working together to help students be successful this school year with prevention programming and messages about alcohol and substance use.

The Bureau for Behavioral Health runs a substance use prevention network that runs statewide with funds from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and works with communities and schools to execute effective prevention strategies.

Too Good for Drugs, Keep a Clear Mind, Botvin LifeSkills, and Positive Action are some evidence-based programs that offer better options than underage drinking and substance use. There are more than 90 schools that receive support expanded school mental health grants funded through BBH or Project AWARE grants funded by the West Virginia Department of Education SAMHSA.

BBH aims to build protective factors like positive role models and a safe culture so that it is easier for all students to make good choices. We appreciate our partners including WVABCA that have joined us in our mission to help students thrive in their homes, schools, and communities Dawn Frohna | BBH Commissioner

The WVABCA’s Student Fall Safety Plan begins in September, starting with the 11th annual NO School Spirits PSA contest, and they will also travel through the state visiting high schools with their DUI Simulator Program.

More information can be found here, or on the WVABCA’s Facebook page.

With initiatives such as our PSA contest, students take part in prevention messaging to address the harms that can result from underage alcohol use. WVABCA is committed to working with DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, and other groups to deliver programs and services to protect our youth as a new school year gets underway. Fred Wooton | WVABCA Commissioner

On October 11 and October 12, 2023, the WVABCA will hold their 3rd annual Alcohol Prevention, Enforcement, Education and Policy conference on alcohol and substance use topics for educators, law enforcement, prevention coordinators, community health specialists, and other stakeholders at Canaan Valley Resort. Held together with funding from the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association and Community Connections, Inc., the conference involves a prevention track aided by BBH staff, and media communication and law enforcement tracks.

Those who are interested in applying effective prevention programming can find West Virginia’s substance use prevention contacts and guidance here, and a new BBH Clearinghouse has a database of prevention, treatment, and recovery EBPs that have been researched by state experts.

There are several helplines that BBH funds through SAMHSA funding that are operated by First Choice Services to help West Virginians that need behavioral health support.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498), that includes the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line, are available 24/7 through call, chat, and text.

Combined with state resources, SAMHSA’s “Talk. They Hear You.”® campaign provides help and keeps community members informed and ready to prevent substance use and underage drinking.

More information and substance abuse resources can be found at dhhr.wv.gov/bbh.