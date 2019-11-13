West Virginia Board of Education to discuss charter schools

Closings
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Board of Education is set to discuss charter schools this week.

The board will meet on Wednesday and Thursday in Charleston. A board policy proposal on charter schools is on Thursday’s agenda.

Details of the policy were scheduled for release Wednesday. The board’s agenda said it’s recommended that the policy be placed on public comment for 30 days.

Legislation signed by Gov. Jim Justice authorized a staggered implementation of charter schools, limiting the state to three charters until 2023, then letting three more go up every three years after that.

The West Virginia Education Association claimed the bill contained a number of violations of the state Constitution, including the violation of a requirement that bills be limited to a “single object.”

