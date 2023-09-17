BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Woodrow Wilson High School hosted its annual Academy Days, with representatives from the major military academies in attendance.

Representatives from the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Army, and Naval Academies were all in attendance, meeting with students considering a possible future career in the armed forces.

Academy Days gives high school students a chance to learn more about the possibilities that come from a career in serving our nation.

Along with the academies, representatives with the ROTC scholarship program were also in attendance.

“The Academy Days is what initially got me interested in the academy. I am a graduate of Shady Spring High School, so being able to come back to my hometown and speak to students that go both to my high school and the high schools I participated with in sports and stuff growing up is an unbelievable honor.” 1st Lt. Stephen Demoss, representative for West Point.

As many students learn more about the rigorous process of getting into these academies, they seem like they are up to the challenge.