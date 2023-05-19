CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia remains one of the top states for providing pre-k education, coming in at sixth in the nation.

According to the WV Department of Education, The Mountain State still remains in sixth place according to the National Institute for Early Education Research 2022 State of Preschool Yearbook. The state has met nine of the ten NIEER quality benchmark standards. The NIEER benchmarks range from classroom size to teacher degree standards and even provisions for classroom assistants.

“Research shows that high-quality early childhood programs have a positive impact on young children, both short and long-term. We continue to focus our efforts on increasing enrollment by encouraging families to sign their children up for these important early learning programs. It is a crucial step for a child’s development and academic growth.” David L. Roach, State Superintendent

All states are still in the process of recovering from the pandemic, which reduced the enrollment. Though West Virginia witnessed a dip in 4-year-old enrolment, the numbers are rising yet again.

The WVDE wants to remind families of the importance of early childhood education as a foundation of a child’s academic, social-emotional, and developmental progress. Families can learn more about and find free pre-k programs throughout the state on the WVDE Universal Pre-K website.