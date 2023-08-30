MORGANTOWN, WV/HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — The Mountain State has a new program to help cultivate and retain local talent.

The program, First Ascent is accepting applications from recent Marshall and WVU graduates to help these graduates stay close to home.

With the help of the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative and the WV Department of Tourism’s Ascend WV program, the goal of First Ascent is for its participants to be set up for successful remote and hybrid careers throughout the state, addressing the population loss, and brain drain caused by new graduates seeking employment in other areas.

For too long, we have watched as the young people our state needs for its future have packed up and left. The love our graduates have developed for West Virginia while living and learning here during their collegiate careers is profound. This kind of post-graduation support can help them forge pathways to stay while embarking on challenging, fulfilling careers. Gordon Gee | WVU President

There are six communities, including five Ascend locations, where First Ascent members will call home: Morgantown Area, Huntington Area, Eastern Panhandle, New River Gorge, Greater Elkins and Greenbrier Valley.

When we started with Ascend, the goal was to bring people to West Virginia — either for the first time or as returners. With First Ascent, we’re working to keep our graduates in state by positioning West Virginia as a hub for remote workers who can find success in the increasingly digital world while supporting overall state economic growth. Brad D. Smith | Marshall University President

Marshall and WVU alumni and current students will be able to apply for First Ascent during the last year of their degree program through one-year post-graduation. Those who apply must be willing to live in an featured community and accept a full-time remote or hybrid position for a company based inside or outside of West Virginia, or have launched a business that operates and/or delivers services remotely prior to applying.

Anyone that qualifies for First Ascent will be able to access free co-working space and outdoor recreation equipment including a remote worker certification, success coaches and professional mentorships, community engagement, professional development, outdoor and social activities, and more.

Other programs that support First Ascent include WVU Career Services, the John Chambers College of Business and Economics Center for Development, and the Marshall Office of Career Education.

First Ascent helps the impact that the program has on the future of the state’s workforce and shows dedication to investing in the future of West Virginians.

Funding for First Ascent’s pilot program started from WVU Provost Maryanne Reed’s Innovation Summit, and another award was provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant to Coalfield Development and WVU, and will fund the First Ascent program. The Wing 2 Wing Foundation awarded a $25 million gift to WVU to help launch the Ascend WV program in collaboration with the state. The funding provided a starting point for the Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative to utilize West Virginia’s outdoor amenities and invest in local communities.

West Virginia’s greatest assets are her people, her culture and her vast natural resources. First Ascent capitalizes on these assets by providing an important pathway for our state’s graduates to build a successful and viable career here in the Mountain State. I am confident the First Ascent program will strengthen the state’s efforts to enlist our best and brightest to remain in the state and build the foundation for a more prosperous future for all West Virginians. Brad D. Smith | Marshall University President

First Ascent will help build a workforce that can be used to attract employers from a variety of industries. All of West Virginia stands to benefit from this investment in talented, motivated young professionals and from having them in communities that offer quality-of-life benefits not available anywhere else. Gordon Gee | WVU President

The launch of the program was announced by Gee and Smith at West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier on August 30, 2023.