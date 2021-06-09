WVU Tech offers early enrollment program for high school students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, younger Americans are looking into cheaper, more easily accessible options for furthering their education. WVU Tech is setting out to help such students.

Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors across the U.S. will have the ability to take college courses through the Institute of Technology. Courses will be offered to students either at the WVU Tech campus, or at select high schools that offer dual-enrollment programs.

The cost of courses is currently set at $25 per credit hour. The program is open to any eligible student nationwide.

For more information on WVU Tech’s dual-enrollment courses, go to wvutech.edu/techee.