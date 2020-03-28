Egg prices raise significantly during pandemic

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — While people are being told to stay at home, some may be cooking more than usual.

With more food coming off the shelves, prices are rising, specifically the price of eggs. The manager of Cornerstone IGA in Fairlea, Matthew Cutlip, told 59News the price of eggs rose significantly during this pandemic.

“Egg prices get updated once a week and this past week just about every variety of egg has went up at least $20 a case,” Cutlip said. “It’s almost a dollar a dozen on a lot of the varieties.”

Cutlip said egg prices always rise around Easter, but this year is a little different due to COVID-19. He added he expects the prices to gradually drop after this pandemic.