BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An elderly homeowner indicted for the murder of a 10-year-old girl in 2000 said he did not repair a wall where Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said investigators found the child’s blood.

Larry Webb, of Beckley, faces charges in the death of Natasha “Alex” Carter, who disappeared in August 2000, while she and her mother, Susan Carter, were reportedly living with Webb.

Hatfield said Webb’s indictment in the 20-year-old cold case comes after a joint team of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and West Virginia State Police investigators uncovered bullet holes inside Webb’s Beckley home.

The prosecutor said the bullet holes were spackled and wallpapered over and that the missing child’s blood was found behind the baseboard.

In August, one day after police had served a search warrant on Webb’s house, Webb told 59News he did not harm Alex and that he did not repair the wall where the blood and bullet holes were allegedly uncovered.

“No, I didn’t repair it. I hold my hand to g*d, I didn’t repair it,” Webb said. “I had, I loved that girl with all my heart and soul.”

Webb’s caretaker, who has since died, said Webb suffers from dementia.