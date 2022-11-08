ELECTION DAY, Tuesday should be an easy on to get out to the polls for. Mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid to upper 60s will keep things comfortable. Winds still out of the north giving the shady spots of the day a bit of a chill.

Much of the day features winds out of the north around 5-10mph, but they pick up for the overnight. Wind gusts pushing 20-25mph out of the northeast usher in more cold air. As the cold air settles in, we’ll see overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s west, while the mountains flirt with the freezing mark.



Wednesday will be another dry day with temps continuing to cool. Low to mid 60s expected with mostly sunny skies.



Thursday we continue to cool off in temps but at least we get another day with the sunshine. Afternoon highs will struggle their way to the low 60s.

Veterans Day, Friday Nicole looks to bring back scattered rain showers for much of the area. Rain totals will depend highly on track but overall the thinking is Nicole will stay just off towards our east bringing heavy rain to the mountains. We’ve been dry so outside poor drainage area or clogged storm drains backing up, our flood risk remains low.

Saturday cold air rushes into the region as we begin to clear things out and bring back sunshine. Temps tumble below average for the first time all month as we struggle our way to the mid and upper 40s! Expect a frost night as we drop into the 20s!

Sunday begins frosty in the 20s and we won’t warm up much despite blue skies and sunshine. Expect the chill to remain as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by noon, only topping out in the mid to upper 30s!

Monday starts to see the slow return of some improving temperatures but it’ll be another cold one. Despite plenty of sunshine, we will only see highs around 40 – yikes! Lows will once again be down well into the 20s.

In your extended forecast we’re watching for another chance at snow showers next week. Snow lovers don’t get your hopes up for a large storm as we’re only seeing flakes at this point. Something worth watching for so stick with us for updates.

Remember, Fall Fire Season is in effect for West Virginia. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

