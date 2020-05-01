Elective surgeries resume at Raleigh General Hospital

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals were forced to put elective and non-emergent surgeries on hold. Last week, Governor Jim Justice announced hospitals could resume those medical procedures as one of the first steps to reopening the Mountain State.

CEO of Raleigh General Hospital, Matthew Roberts, said in order for hospitals to begin the procedures, they must have a plan in place that follows CDC guidelines. They also have to submit an application through the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification.

“The application included things like how much PPE we have on hand, how long it’s going to be good for, how we are tracking that, which we have a very thorough tracking process in place that we look at daily,” Roberts said. “Also our phased plan of getting back to a busier status.”

Roberts said resuming elective surgeries will also allow them to test more patients for the COVID-19 virus.

“They’re going to have a COVID-19 screening before they will be able to go back to the O.R. so we recommend they come in about 5 days before their surgery,” Roberts said. “And this will actually give us the chance to test more people in the community who are asymptomatic because they could have the virus yet not be displaying any symptoms what so ever.”

While many surgeries are not emergent, Roberts wants to remind people in the community that these surgeries need to be done and they are taking all the precautions they can.

“They are considered elective, but the patients still need to have those done. So we felt it was time to do that and being safe about it, that’s why we are doing the phase start up, that’s why we are doing the testing every single patient who has an elective procedure done at our hospital.”

Roberts said Friday, May 1, 2020 marked the first day they resumed elective surgeries at Raleigh General Hospital.