PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Another county in our area is getting its chance to put a new type of bus to the test.

Wyoming County is testing an electric bus from GreenPower Motor Company. The bus will transport special needs children in the town of Pineville and the Rolling Hills area of the County.

The bus will be deployed this Friday and run until February 24th. This is all part of a statewide test to see how an electric school bus would perform in West Virginia.

“While this is important in West Virginia, this is a little pebble with what is happening with this demonstration because the eyes of America are on West Virginia as this pilot project continues,” said Vice President of business development at GreenPower Motor Company, Mark Nestler.

This is the second county to test this particular bus, it first made its debut in Clay County.