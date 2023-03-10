GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A bill striving to improve elementary education is now up for its third discussion after it was amended by the West Virginia House Education Committee.

The bill began as Senate Bill 274, also called the Third Grade Success Act, and was designed to put more teacher aides in K-3 classrooms and improve math and literacy skills for students.

Senate Bill 274 would enact changes in order to help students be more proficient in reading during some of their most formative years.

The amended bill passed the state Senate and now waits at the House Finance Committee.