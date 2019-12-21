Elementary students tell 59News what Christmas means to them

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Christmas is such an exciting time of year, especially for the younger ones who receive visits from Santa Claus. With Christmas spirit in the air, 59 News wanted to visit a classroom with children excited for the big day. Miss. Williams’ second grade class at Shady Spring Elementary School did not disappoint with their fun answers to questions like: What do you want from Santa Clause? What Christmas traditions does your family have? What does Christmas mean to you?

Here is a list of the student’s names in order of their quotes:

  • Easton Gill
  • Eli Cox
  • Reese Childers
  • Jaiden Cordell
  • Ryann Mays
  • Cole Long
  • Shawn Cain
  • Beckham Mink
  • River Boyd
  • Autumn Fox
  • Remi Farris
  • Gavin Meadows
  • Jace Brunty
  • Aubree Reed
  • Carlie Radford

