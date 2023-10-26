BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Elevation Sports in Beckley is now at 3100 Robert C. Byrd Drive.

With a prominent storefront, the new location is easy to spot for loyal and new customers.

The manager said on Thursday, October 26, 2023, that the new space gives shopper a better experience and leaves plenty of room to display kayaks, skis and snowboards.

“For us, it’s quite an expansion,” said Andrew Hitchcock, whose family owns the store. “You know, we’re able to, basically, showcase more of our inventory, and with the change of seasons, we’ve always had to rotate that inventory in the past, from upstairs to downstairs. So now, being one open floor plan, it makes it easier on us to display stuff and to carry more products.”

Elevation Sports is a locally-owned business.